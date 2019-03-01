Ceramics Club to hold open house March 9

Van Hargreaves

The ceramics club of PebbleCreek is hosting an Open House. This event is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Gecko Room of the Creative Arts Center.

Demonstrations will be held by our ceramics club artisans in a variety of ceramic techniques. This will include pouring molds, cleaning greenware, airbrushing, dry brushing, painting and glazing.

Refreshments will be served and a raffle will be held. All are welcome to attend this event and we invite any and all interested parties to join our club.

So, come by for a day of fun and learning in ceramics.