Celebrating Retirement

Cynthia Schwartz

Roberta Diles recently celebrated her retirement with the love of her life, husband John Donovan, and 125 PebbleCreek friends. The couple hosted a dinner in the Tuscany Ballroom that included a night of dancing, laughter, and great conversation.

Roberta was born and raised in Australia. She left her home country and spent five years in Europe working for a tour operator and teaching skiing in eight different countries. Her love of travel brought her to the United States where she settled in Seattle, raised four children, and taught fitness and gymnastics. Roberta teamed up with a partner and bought a gymnastics school that she managed for thirteen years. She commented that she never thought she would retire from teaching as “the reward is ten-fold.” However, one day she met John Donovan. “He has turned out to be not only a great travel partner as first planned but a life partner and sole-mate,” she said. It was at this point that Roberta’s priorities in life changed.

When a dear friend, Dorrie Heiden, invited them to stay for a few days in PebbleCreek, Roberta drove a golf cart for the first time. She said, “We discovered that retired life meant an abundance of activities, rather than sitting around getting older. This was day-camp for seniors.” Roberta developed a five-year plan with her business partner to replace herself and transition out of the gymnastics business. Roberta and John bought a house in PebbleCreek and commuted back and forth to Seattle until she sold her shares to her partner and officially exited the working world.

Roberta is a very active PebbleCreeker. She started out competing in triathlons,learning golf and pickleball, joining the Wine Club and Ballroom Dancing Club, and co-founding the West Coast Swing Club. Roberta and John enjoy the Irish American Club, Renaissance theatre entertainment, and social get-togethers. Roberta commented, “I have developed camaraderie I could not imagine [having]. I love being a part of this community and being surrounded by so many people who genuinely care about others.”