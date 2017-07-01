Carpenters tribute concert cancelled; Linda Ronstadt tribute to replace

Traci Baker, Director of Community Activities and Communications

The Activities Office regretfully announces the cancellation of the August 18 Carpenters Tribute Concert. Word from TAD Management, who was bringing the show to PebbleCreek, shared only that the show has been retired, much to the disappointment of all involved. We hope you will join the Activities Office team in wishing the performers well. All purchasers will be automatically refunded. For those who paid by credit card, the Activities staff is in the process of refunding individual purchasers. For those who paid cash or check, a staffer will be in touch. We apologize for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause.

We are pleased that we have secured a replacement show on August 18 at 7:00 p.m. – Linda Ronstadt – The Tribute, starring Laura Berger. Tickets are on sale now; $25.

A native of Tucson, Arizona Linda Ronstadt is recognized as one of the most important and popular interpretive singers of the 70s, having earned a succession of platinum-selling albums and chart-topping singles. Throughout the 70s, her easy and laid-back pop infused by her folky roots set her apart from her contemporaries, as she effortlessly moved into the 80s and has remained a fixture in the hearts of the legion of fans who love her! With over 30 studio albums, 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, an Emmy Award and more, Linda is one of the most prolific and beloved singers of all time. Featuring a beautiful selection of Linda’s biggest rock hits from the 70s, her alternative country hits, big band/jazz songs and her softer 80s rock ballads, this show will have you singing and swaying along as you are dazzled by the velvety voice of Laura Berger and her special guest, Miguel Jackson. This is the tribute you have been waiting for, so get ready for the musical journey of a lifetime!