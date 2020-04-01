Carolyn Suttles to Be Inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame

Chris Duprey

Carolyn Suttles, long-time member of the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA), will be inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame (AAGHOF) on May 24, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida during the AAGHOF Conference.

The purpose of AAGHOF is to celebrate and honor the history and achievements of African Americans in the game of golf. Throughout the years, Carolyn has been very active in volunteering and giving back to the game of golf, which she loves!

Some of her accomplishments include being a board member for eight years and Women in Golf chair for eight years in the Western States Golf Association; being the first African American Vice President and President in the 58 year history of the Central Arizona Golf District (CAGD); receiving the Nell Ellenberger Award in appreciation for her time, talent, and love for the game of golf; being the first woman President in the 70 year history of the Desert Mashie Golf Club; gracing the front cover of African American Golfers Digest in 2016; serving in numerous capacities within the Arizona Golf Association/Arizona Women’s Golf Association; and taking on numerous responsibilities within PCLGA over the years.

Today, Carolyn continues to serve in whatever capacity needed to ensure growth of Arizona Juniors and Arizona women in golf. As she would say, “her game travels well!” Her giving personality has become infectious to whomever she encounters. Carolyn Suttles is one of a kind in golf.

Her and her husband, Rodney, moved to PebbleCreek 23 years ago from Detroit, MI. She joined the PCLGA her first year living here. Besides golf and volunteering, Carolyn likes to dance, exercise, work puzzles, and participate in several social groups.

Congratulations, Carolyn, for being inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame! You certainly deserve that honor!