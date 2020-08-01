Camera Club Roundup

Lynn Warren

Although in-person meetings of the Camera Club were discontinued because of the COVID-19 shutdown, the club has been actively conducting meetings, presentations, and photo challenges remotely via Zoom software. Prior month topics have included black and white processing (Ansel Adams style) and creating star trail photographs from your backyard. Several Zoom meetings are scheduled for August.

Aug. 10: Bottled Light—Harold Davis, an internationally known photographer, shows you how to create artistic photographs using simple materials such as bottles with colored water

Aug. 17: General Meeting—Charles Needle, an award-winning fine art photographer, demonstrates how to improve/enhance your cell phone pictures with Snapseed, a powerful, free photo-editing application

Aug 24: Image review of your submitted photos featuring Bottled Light, cell phone images, or simply photos of general interest. Visit the club website at pebblecreekcameraclub.com or contact Adriana Greisman at illinoisexport@comcast.com for more information. Zoom meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and generally last an hour or so.