Camera Club Meeting on January 18

Lynn Warren

The Camera Club follows COVID protocol and meetings will continue to be conducted via Zoom. December’s meeting included an impressive presentation featuring the animals and culture of Africa by Adriana Greisman, an award-winning photographer and club president.

Join us on Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. as Nic Stover, another accomplished photographer, takes us on a photographic journey of our own Desert Southwest. Nic specializes in mountain landscapes, aerial photography/videography, and adventure travel photography. His mission is to take a different perspective from the top of a peak, behind the controls of a drone/UAV, or from the bottom of a canyon. With this approach, his hope is to engage people with the natural environment and get them to appreciate the beauty and the opportunities that exist to protect this amazing place we call earth. Nic is very environmentally sensitive and donates 10% of his net income to groups that seek to protect the environment, educate and engage people from non-traditional paths, or promote understanding of nature and the profound impacts it can have on the soul. A great example of Nic’s work can be seen at www.stoverphoto.com. Please contact Adriana Greisman at illinoisexport@comcast.net to receive a Zoom invite.