Camera Club Explores New Techniques

Lynn Warren

Camera Club meetings for the next few months will continue to be conducted via Zoom. The September meeting featured an interesting presentation on creative photography using software such as Topaz, to create other worldly photos utilizing inexpensive equipment and readily available household objects. For the October meeting, club member Larry Matney will explain and demonstrate color management, the process of controlling the way colors are represented across various devices such as cameras, computer monitors, and printers. This is the method to use, so that your colors are exactly what you want, regardless of which device/media they are viewed on! Larry is an experienced landscape and wildlife photographer; he loves the outdoors and uses his camera to document the beauty he sees in nature. Larry recently retired from the aerospace industry and has moved into a phase of his life where he can more fully pursue and share his love of photography. For additional information about the club and/or a zoom invitation to the meeting on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m., please email the club president, Adriana Greisman, at illinoisexport@comcast.net.