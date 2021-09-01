Patti Wegehaupt, Activities Office

Calling all ushers! Interested in becoming an usher for the Activities Office and other events in the Renaissance Theater? Please plan to attend this mandatory training session to be eligible to be an usher. This training is a requirement for new ushers and existing ushers.

Training and orientation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater and will last approximately one hour.

Please call Patti in the Activities Office at 623-535-9854 if you have any questions.