Calendar Girls Coming in October

Laurie Farquhar

The Renaissance Theater is open again, and PC Players will be the first resident performing arts group to “tread the boards” when they present the heartwarming comedy Calendar Girls this fall.

Calendar Girls is based on the true story of a group of older women in England who posed nude for a calendar in order to raise money to purchase a new sofa for the local hospital. Not only did they meet their goal, but, more than 20 years later, their story is still raising millions of dollars for leukemia research around the world.

The PC Players production of Calendar Girls will run four nights from Wednesday, Oct. 27 to Saturday, Oct. 30. This is more than a year later than planned because of the coronavirus lockdown, but the cast and crew have used the extra time, rehearsing on Zoom, and then outside, while the theater was closed. Now that everyone involved in the production has been vaccinated and the Renaissance Theater has reopened, it’s full speed ahead with rehearsals on stage.

Tickets for Calendar Girls will go on sale in mid-September, and more information about how to reserve your seat will be available soon. In the meantime, mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss this opportunity to see some of your favorite PebbleCreek actors performing on the Renaissance Theater stage once again. What better way to celebrate the return of live theater to our community than with this hilarious and poignant production?