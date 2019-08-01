Bridge Results

PebbleCreek Sanctioned Bridge

Kathy Bergman

We are all aware of how important Alzheimer’s research is as we age. The American Contract Bridge League has raised more than $4.7 million over the past few years for the care, support and research efforts of this disease. Bridge clubs all across the country hold tournaments, teach lessons and play multiple sessions to help this worthy cause. For the seventh year in a row, our PebbleCreek Duplicate Sanctioned Bridge Club has participated in this annual fundraiser to support research of this dreadful disease. Our club raised $3,000 by our member donations and raffles starting in March and April, with our final event on June 18. Tiffany Peek from the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association attended our last fundraiser and thanked us for our generous donation. Wonderful thanks to all our members who donated time, baskets, money and great theater tickets, donated by Tracy Baker and Patty Wegehau. Very special thanks to our club President Sue Woodard, our leader in these wonderful endeavors. Fantastic job!

Winners at the Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday sanctioned duplicate games are as follows in rank order (games are overall winners unless North/South and East/West are shown separately).

June 3: N/S Judy DeKalb/Jo Carley, Betty and Loren Swenson, Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard. E/W Michaele Olesen/Ron Payton, Susan McAniff/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson, James and Sharon Pucelik.

June 4: N/S Enid Bross/Chris Mucha, Ann Johnson/Natalie Niemi, Leonard and Marilyn Rebhun. E/W Michaele Olesen/Ron Payton, Georgia Jacka/Sue Woodard, Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Susan McAniff.

June 5: N/S Kathy Bergman/Judy Dekalb, Enid Bross/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson, Barbara Wold/Susan McAniff. E/W Betty and Loren Swenson, Kathy Bates/Sue Woodard, Jackie Wielgosz/Kate Tracy.

June 7: One winner movement: 1st Enid Bross/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson, 2nd Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz, 3rd Judy Brown/Jo Carley.

June 10: N/S Sue Gainer/Georgia Jacka, Enid Bross/Kate Tracy, Barbara Economou/Kathleen Yaremchuk. E/W Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, Nan Perkins/Barbara Wold, Gen Hunter/Shay Kinney.

June 11: N/S Pat Smith/Nan Perkins, Chuck and Dee Ransom, Kate Tracy/Georgia Jacka. E/W Vi Metter/Shay Kinney, Ron Payton/Michaele Olesen, Jerry and Stephanie Tinsley.

June 12: N/S Penny Gehrmann/Marjorie Scherer, Judy Bosch/Jo Carley, Enid Bross/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson. E/W James and Sharon Pucelik, Les Hunter/Rosemary Vana, Georgia Jacka/Nan Perkins.

June 17: N/S Enid Bross/Kate Tracy, Geri and Jim Seymour, Jerry and Stephanie Tinsley. E/W Cheryl LaMotta/Jackie Wielgosz, Chuck and Dee Ransom, Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard.

June 18: N/S Judy Brown/Cheryl LaMotta, Syd Mersereau/Betty Swenson, Shay Kinney/Vi Metter. E/W Sue Woodard/Georgia Jacka, Phyllis Keiser/Mary Katherine, Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz.

June 19: N/S Betty and Loren Swenson, Pam Wallace/Syd Mersereau, Barbara Wold/Susan McAniff. E/W Nan Perkins/Georgia Jacka, Cheryl LaMotta/Penny Gehrmann, Vi Metter/Shay Kinney.

June 24: N/S Gen Hunter/Shay Kinney, Sue Woodard/Kathy Bergman, Enid Bross/Nan Perkins. E/W Cheryl LaMotta/Jackie Wielgosz, Betty and Loren Swenson, Geri and Jim Seymour.

June 25: N/S Judy Brown/Cheryl LaMotta, Sue Woodard/Barbara Wold, Betty Swenson/Syd Mersereau. E/W Ron Payton/Michaele Olesen, Larry Monroe/Gen Hunter, Penny Gehrmann/Marjorie Scherer.

June 26: N/S Shay Kinney/Vi Metter, Pat Smith/Judy Brown, Betty and Loren Swenson. E/W Jerry and Stephanie Tinsley, Larry Monroe/Gen Hunter, Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz.

Saturday Novice Game:

June 08: N/S Steven Harper/Glenn Woodard, Kathy Bates/Kathy Greenwood, Donna and Mike Barker E/W Penny Gehrmann/Barbara MacFarlane, Susan McAniff/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson, Jo Carley/Judy Bosch.

June 15: N/S Natalie Niemi/Ann Johnson, Kathy Bates/Kathy Greenwood, Chuck and Dee Ransom. E/W Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Susan McAniff, Jo Carley/Phyllis Kiser, Helen Hohlstein/Sherry Blatner.

June 22: One Winner Movement: 1st Jane Wiederhold/Rosemary Vana, 2nd Chuck and Dee Ransom, 3rd Donna and Mike Barker

June 29: Team Game: 1st Chuck and Dee Ransom, Natalie Niemi, Ann Johnson

Interested in joining our club?

Our games are played in the Tuscany Falls card rooms at the following days and times.

Monday at 1:00 p.m. Open to any master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending.

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. Open to any master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending.

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Open to all master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending.

Friday at 1:00 p.m. First and third Friday for the months of January through April. First Friday only for months May through December. Open to any master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending. After these games, we meet in the Tuscany Bar to socialize.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Sessions for newcomers and beginner bridge players who have fewer than 300 master points. The first Saturday of the month is a workshop where we review conventions, play practice hands and get individual help from directors. Other Saturdays are ACBL sanctioned games. All players get an Introduction to Duplicate Bridge book the first time they attend.

If interested in joining our club, please contact Sue Woodard at suew@aol.com or 623-935-7327 or Judy Brown at rbrown23@cox.net or 623-536-1386.

Monday Non-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Sandy Blackburn

Pairs Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) meets every Monday at 12:15 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room. For more information, call Sandy Blackburn at 536-8062. The following winners are for the indicated dates.

6/3/19: N/S 1st, John Macdonald and Jean Goodin; 2nd, Kevin and Fran McManus; 3rd, Larry and Helen Vierow. E/W 1st, Fred Schwartz and Karl Wisser; 2nd, Art and Sylvia Lewis; 3rd, Ellie and Paul Daly.

6/10/19: N/S 1st, Mark Hyman and Jerry Schechtman; 2nd, Judy Nelson and Patti Murphy; 3rd, John Macdonald and Jean Goodin. E/W 1st, Helen and Larry Vierow; 2nd, Kevin and Fran McManus; 3rd, Edie Hoechst and Anita Asp.

6/17/19: N/S 1st, Mark Hyman and Jerry Schechtman; 2nd, Art Plate and Daele Proctor; 3rd, Art Lewis and Bev Eckes. E/W 1st, Kevin and Fran McManus; 2nd, Fred Schwartz and Karl Wisser; 3rd, Mary Katherine Anderson and Susan Barber.

6/24/19: N/S 1st, Fred Schwartz and Karl Wisser; 2nd, John Macdonald and Jean Goodin; 3rd, Mark Hyman and Jerry Schechtman. E/W 1st, Jean Edwards and Sharon Emery; 2nd, Dorothy Jetton and Geri Zuvich; 3rd, Judy Nelson and Sandy Blackburn.

Wednesday Afternoon Pairs Bridge

Sandy Blackburn

Pairs Bridge meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room. For more information, call Sandy Blackburn at 623-536-8062. The following winners are for the indicated dates.

June 5, 2019: 1st, Helen and Larry Vierow; 2nd, Evelyn Mercer and Sandy Blackburn; 3rd, Art and Sylvia Lewis.

June 12, 2019: 1st, Phyllis Keiser and Mary Katherine Anderson; 2nd, Art Lewis and John Macdonald; 3rd, Fran Wichers and Fred Schwartz.

June 19, 2019: 1st, Ann and Tom Pickett; 2nd, John Macdonald and Jean Goodin; 3rd, Fred Schwartz and Fran Wichers.

June 26, 2019: 1st, Kevin and Fran McManus; 2nd, Fran Wichers and Fred Schwartz; 3rd, Arline and Arnie Cronquist.

Congratulations to Kevin and Fran McManus! They scored two grand slams on June 26.