Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting – April 30

We are pleased to once again have Dr. Rich Shildt, oncologist, attend our April meeting. It is important to note that the regular meeting date has been changed to the fifth Thursday (April 30) this month. Normally we meet on the fourth Thursday but wanted to fit into Dr. Shildt’s schedule since he is such an important part of our group. This is a great opportunity for those recently diagnosed with or currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer to ask questions.

One of the challenges our group faces is reaching residents before treatment. We have a wonderful pillow provided by the PebbleCreek Quilters, which provides comfort while recovering from surgery. We also have access to the best resources to answer questions about breast cancer. It is so important that you get the right information as it is sometimes very misleading to look at the internet; so, if you or anyone you know has pending surgery, please call Rayma at 623-935-1819 or raymas@cox.net.

Our group consists of newly diagnosed and long-term breast cancer survivors. We try to keep our meetings upbeat and we do laugh a lot, as laughter is healing. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. At the conclusion of each meeting, we go to lunch at Toscana’s and get to know each other better. Hope you will join us.