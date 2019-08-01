Bocce updates

Carolyn Rota, PR

In order to help you plan for next year’s play, we are providing you with the following information.

2019 Fall League

Early registration: Turn in the filled-out Forms & Waivers to Angela Petter, Registrar, 623-215-3146, by Aug. 30 .

Regular registration: Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 3 and 4 at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk, 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Captains Meeting: Friday, Sept. 27 at the TF Ballroom, 9:00 a.m. the slate for new board is to be presented to the Captains.

The league play starts on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and ends Friday, Dec. 6.

2019/2020 Winter League

Early registration: Turn in the filled-out Forms & Waivers to Angela Petter, Registrar, 623-215-3146, by Nov. 29.

Regular registration: Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2 and 3 at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk, 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Captains Meeting: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at the TF Ballroom. Election of new board members will take place.

Members Meeting: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the EN Ballroom, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will be a potluck party as well as the installation of new board members. We’ll also hold a food drive for St. Mary’s Food Bank.

League Play Starts on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 and ends Friday, Mar. 13.

2020 Spring League

Early registration: Turn in the filled-out Forms & Waivers to Angela Petter, Registrar, 623-215-3146, by Feb. 13, 2020.

Regular registration: Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17 and 18, 2020 at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk, 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Captains’ Meeting: Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020 at the TF Ballroom, 9:00 a.m. followed by PC Bocce Ball picnic at Sunrise Park, EN at noon.

League Play Starts on Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020 and ends Friday, May 15, 2020.

Congratulations to Thursday nights’ team, U-Nighted 40. U-Nighted 40 won the PebbleCreek Bocce Assoc. Night Spring Leagues Championship. They are the Thursday night team to beat, so rest up over the summer and look forward to the fall.

Now that it is August, you still have one month to sign up for early registration that ends on Aug. 30. Regular registration is held on Sept. 3 and 4, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the EN Kiosk. If you do not sign up by September 4, you will have to wait for the winter session registration dates in November and December. The dues for Bocce are $20 per person, per year, per day or night league you want to play. So, if you want to play Wednesday day and Thursday night, you would be assessed $40. The night leagues are filling fast, so if you are interested or if you have a team that would like to sign-up, please call Angela Petter at 623-215-3146.