Carolyn Rota

Yes, it’s still hot, but it’s also Arizona in August. Since June and July when our community started to open up slowly, it became apparent that reminders about group gatherings, wearing masks, and washing hands once again became a priority. But we are a resilient people and we will once again, hopefully soon, be able to enjoy all the reasons why we live in this beautiful PebbleCreek (PC) active adult resort. We want to express our thanks to the HOA board of directors and management for doing it in a way that keeps everyone healthy and safe.

As far as bocce, there is no league play until, hopefully, in the fall. The courts are open for practicing and fun play to those bocce members and PC residents that love to play in 100+ degree weather and sweltering sun. But if you want some outdoor exercise the nights are better, still warm but no sun. As of this writing, everyone that wants to play on the courts must follow the HOA guidelines, especially social distancing, but things can change by the time you read this.

There really are no new updates as far as to when you can register for the fall 2020-21 bocce ball session. The board will be seeking guidance from the HOA as to when and how we can resume play. We anticipate that we will have to make several changes on team sizes, spacing, and times. Once things have been decided, notices, as always, will be sent to captains and put on Quickscores.

Over the summer, the Bocce Board will be thinking of events, fundraisers, and tournaments to incorporate into the 2020-21 bocce league sessions.

Once again, for all updates, such as fall registrations, and other bocce news please visit Quickscores at www.Quickscores.com/pebblecreekbocce. If you have any questions, contact President Tom Bose at 602-478-8747 or matrbose@cox.net, and for registration contact Angela Petter at 623-215-3416 or pcboccereg@aol.com.

Remember, wash your hands often and wear a mask when necessary. If you are feeling ill, see a doctor, follow their orders, and keep social distancing.

Until the September bocce news, enjoy the August dog days of summer.