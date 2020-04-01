Carolyn Rota

The 2019-2020 bocce spring leagues have started up. Teams are playing hard to hopefully be one of this spring’s champs. Snowbirds are thinking about packing up and heading for cooler summer weather and those who stay are looking forward to warmer weather and possibly the 2020-2021 bocce season. Over the summer the Bocce Board will have time to plan exciting fun events for the next seasons. Remember to check Quickscores for all up-to-date information on registration, schedules, teams, forms, by-laws, rules, and regulations. All registrations will be done online at www.Quickscores.com/pebblecreekbocce. If you have any questions, please contact Tom Bose at 602-478-8747 or matrbose@cox.net, or Angela Petter at 623-215-3416 or pcboccereg@aol.com.

The changes that were recommended to officially change club by-laws were discussed at the March 18 executive members meeting and were voted on. Check Quickscores for the results. Following that meeting, the annual Bocce Picnic took place at Sunrise Park located in EN. During the picnic, the bocce winners were announced and prize money was handed out to them. The results for all of the above will be in the May 2020 “Bocce News” in the PC Post.

Well, that’s it for the news. Enjoy the spring weather.

Wishing you a Hoppy Easter from the PC Bocce Board members and the Wednesday teams.