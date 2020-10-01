Bocce Ball Association Looking for New Players

Carolyn Rota, Public Relations

Can you believe it’s October 2020, only two months until 2021? How many of us are so ready to see 2020 go and are hoping that 2021 is so much better?

Now guess what? We finally do have some news! The PebbleCreek (PC) Bocce Ball Assoc. is looking to start the fall season and we need players. Registration for the 2020-21 fall season is now open and will end Oct. 12, with game play starting Oct. 20 through Dec. 18. PC Bocce is open to all PC owners and renters, so if you’re new to the community and would like to join a fun, easy game of bocce, please go to our website at www.Quickscores.com/pebblecreekbocce for more information as well as the registration and waiver forms.

Due to the pandemic, there had to be changes made so we continue to keep every person safe and healthy. To highlight a few necessary CDC requirements, please note that masks are mandatory at all times, we must limit play to every other odd numbered court and all equipment will be sanitized prior to, during, and after play. You will find all the HOA required changes at the Quickscores site. We cannot have a bocce/fall season without players, so please fill out your registration, either as an entire team or as an individual, and follow the instructions found on Quickscores and respond ASAP.

Remember, wash your hands often, wear a mask when necessary, if you are feeling ill see a doctor and follow their orders, and keep social distancing.