“Be A Leader” program highlights

James Collins

On Sept. 20, several PebbleCreek residents, participated in a “Be A Leader” program at Millennium High School. This program is designed to assist high school students to look at College/University opportunities post-graduation. In addition to this particular program, the PebbleCreek residents will be attending Millennium’s Career Day on Oct. 22 and offering insight into potential careers.

Besides what is described above, the PebbleCreek residents will be working with individual teachers as a resource they can call upon to lecture, mentor, and advise students.

The PebbleCreek residents in attendance at the “Be a Leader” program and are Sidney Nation, John Harless, Michael Topp, and Jim Collins. If there are additional PebbleCreek residents that are interested in getting involved at Millennium High School, please contact Jim Collins for further details at collins.james1225@gmail.com.