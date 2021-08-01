Ballroom Dance Club’s First Holiday Ball – November 13

Joanne Benz

The PebbleCreek Ballroom Dance Club invites you to the first ball of the holiday season, their annual Mistletoe Ball, on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom.

Festivities begin with a cash bar and appetizers, followed by an elegant gourmet dinner.

The Soul Impression Band takes center stage for your dancing and listening pleasure. Plan to join us for an evening of socializing, good food, great company, some bad dance moves, and hopefully some good dance steps. Look for details in the September issue of the PebbleCreek Post.

Direct any questions regarding the Mistletoe Ball to Joanne Benz at [email protected] or 623-935-6005.