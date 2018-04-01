AZ Goat Yoga tap into a new kind of zen

Karen Bush

A very adventurous group of PebbleCreek ladies recently ventured out to Gilbert, Arizona to participate in a new yoga craze, Goat Yoga. The goats roamed among us while we did our warrior trees, mountain, goddess and side plank poses. Once in a while they decided to “jump in” and join us by getting on our backs. The goats were very friendly and cuddly, we couldn’t help but fall in love with a few favorites. It was a one of a kind experience that brought out the inner farm girl in each of us while bonding with nature and practicing yoga. We had a fantastic time and highly recommend AZ Goat Yoga for the next time you are up for a new and very different adventure!