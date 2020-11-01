Award-Winning World War I Quilt Installed at the Creative Arts Center

Linda Rowe

This beautiful quilt titled “Remembering Almo” is a replica of a quilt created during World War I. The pattern was designed by Denniele Bohannon, great-granddaughter of WWI veteran and medic Almo O’Kell, and Janice Britz. Britz also wrote a book Where the Poppies Grow: Quilts and Projects Honoring Those Who Served in World War I, with a story about each block. The pattern for the replica was offered by the Kansas City Star newspaper as a block of the month in 2014. The book has photos of each original and replica block, as well as a story about WWI and the O’Kell family.

The PebbleCreek Quilters decided to take on this challenge because of the many veterans who live in our community from all over the country. Over 30 members of the PebbleCreek Quilters worked on the quilt over a three-month period in 2015. It includes 408 laurel leaves and 26 stars in 12 blocks. All applique work was done by hand. The quilting was done on a long arm (non-computerized) machine by Cindy Santoro and took over 60 hours.

The quilt is queen sized, measuring 72″ X 83″. It was displayed at the WWI museum in Hamilton, Missouri where several of the quilters met the pattern creators and author of the book. The quilt also won first place in the Quilt by Group at the Arizona State Fair.

Since that time, the quilters sought a location that would provide a permanent place where it could be displayed in a manner that would protect it from light, soil, etc., and most importantly be enjoyed by others, especially veterans.

We are pleased to announce that the quilt was installed and is on display at the PebbleCreek Creative Arts Center. The massive quilt frame was built by PebbleCreek Quilter Club member Linda Rowe and her husband, Bob Sinnard.

The PC Quilters are so thankful to the team of eight men from the Robson Maintenance Department who installed the frame and quilt. It was truly a heroic effort, requiring the use of a cherry picker and brute strength.

We invite you to visit the Creative Arts Center to see the quilt. More literature on the background of the quilt is available there as well.