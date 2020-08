Beverly Bonich

June was the 27th anniversary of the opening of PebbleCreek. If you closed escrow before Dec. 31, 1993, you are a pioneer. We are attempting to determine how many of us are still here and perhaps meet for lunch (with CDC protocols in place). If you are a pioneer and are interested, please contact Beverly Bonich at 623-215-1395 or beverlybonich@cox.net.