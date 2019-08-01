Art Club announces new fall classes

Charlene Romanos

Opportunities abound for artists wishing to explore new medias as well as improve their current media interests. PebbleCreek Art Club has some fantastic class offerings for the fall and invite PC community artists to sign up when classes open for registration on the club website. Listed below are just a few of the classes planned for the 2019 fall.

Mixed Media with Nadine Larder, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Learn how to have fun with all your art supplies in one painting. Play with paper, tape, paints, stamps, stickers and just about anything in your stash. All levels of experience are invited to register.

The Fine Art of Colored Pencil with Barbara Dahlstedt, Sept. 7, 14 and 21.

This class is for intermediate to advanced students, to learn techniques to achieve realistic results in portrait painting.

Having Fun Painting with Bonnie Kitchens, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Bonnie is a favorite instructor in PebbleCreek and she will help you achieve amazing results in any media of your choice.

Never Draw Another Stick Figure with Linda Strauss-Lewis, Oct. 16, 23 and 30.

Another student favorite, enjoy some lively fun on your journey, using pen and ink, to becoming a “super competent artist.” After you complete Linda’s class, you will be able to draw anything!

For more information on these class offerings please go to our website www.pcartclub.org.