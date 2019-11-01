Armed Forces Plaza at PebbleCreek

PebbleCreek’s Armed Forces Plaza was dedicated on May 15, 2010. It honors all who serve or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The plaza is located directly west of the PebbleCreek Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse and is made up of pavers and seat caps engraved with the names of servicemen and women of PebbleCreek residents, family, or friends. It also features military branch flags, the U.S. flag, and a beautiful water feature.

The plaza is the host to patriotic public events and an Armed Forces Day Program. Residents, family members, and the public are welcome to visit the plaza.

For more information about the plaza, ordering pavers, or any other plaza information, contact Traci Baker, director of community activities, at 623-535-9854 or traci.baker@robson.com. The activities office is located in the Eagle’s Nest activities center (on the northeast corner of Robson Cir. and Clubhouse Dr.).