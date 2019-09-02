Are you ready for the masquerade?

Tickets are now on sale for the Masquerade Ball, sponsored by the Flair Friendship Fun Social Club in PebbleCreek (FFF). The ball will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom, from 6:00-11:00 p.m.

The invitation/posters are in the carousel racks, located in the lobby of each clubhouse. Invitation/poster must be sent along with your ticket payment, food selection and song selection to PO Box 533, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. Make check payable to FFF Social Club.

If you have any questions call Donald Scott 623-935-6163; Gail Douthard 623-236-3678; Ray Lewis 623-535-8540; Roberta Medina 623-217-7124; or George Warden 623-535-8281.

Deadline for tickets is October 26, 2019. Let’s meet at the Masquerade Ball and have a night of FUN, FUN, FUN.