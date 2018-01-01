Answers to questions about your monthly membership billing statement

Sue Wilson, Contributing Writer, Communications Team

Answers to questions about your monthly membership billing statements

We know some of you are confused about your new membership billing statements. We’re here to help.

Things you need to know:

Mailed statements look different than email statements. (Scroll down to see examples of each.) You can opt for a mailed statement or an email statement.

Please note the “remit to” address in the lower right corner of your statement and please make sure your payment goes to this address. Please don’t use any other address or drop off payment at the Front Desk. Use the “remit to” address only.

Your account number and your membership number are now the same. You should include your new number (found on your new membership card and on your statement) on the memo line of your personal check or in the memo area of your online bill pay check.

If more than one person in your household shares your account, the primary person’s card now ends in “01,” the second person’s account ends in “10.” When making inquiries about your account, you need to know who is the “primary” person listed on your account. Trust us, being the “01” isn’t what it used to be, but you need to know who it is.

Currently the ways you can pay are:

1. Personal check

2. Do online bill pay with your bank and your bank sends us a check

3. One-time e-Check payment. This may take up to four days to process and there is no fee charged. This payment is a true ACH bank to bank payment.

The link for this is https://onlinepay.allianceassociationbank.com/OneTimePayment.aspx

You will need the following to do this:

Management ID No. is 7056

Association ID No. is 10 (for Pebble Creek)

Account No. – Your member number/account number on your card or statement

If you have any questions about your statement, please send an email to memberar@robson.com and be sure to include your membership number in your inquiry. If you don’t have access to email, call Janice Ippolito at 480-895-4209. Because of the high volume of inquiries Janice has to deal with, email, if possible, is the best option. Trust us.