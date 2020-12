Gale Baldasare

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the annual Holiday Toy Drive drop off! Please bring a new, unwrapped gift, cash, gift card, or non-perishable food item to Eagle’s Nest parking lot (across from Activities Office). All donations will be distributed by the Goodyear Fire Dept. in conjunction with the city of Goodyear FILL-A-NEED program for families in our community. Questions or to drop off donations early, call Gale Baldasare at 623-688-4430 or Corrie Copple at 602-741-6446.