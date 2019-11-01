Activities Office shopping events reminders

Chic Boutique is back! Wednesday, Nov. 6

Chic Boutique is back Wednesday, Nov. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. There will be vendors with fashions, accessories, jewelry, home-decor, make-up, skin care, hair fashions, wigs, and much more. Doors to the Tuscany Falls Ballroom will open to residents at noon, so bring your friends and neighbors and join in the fun! A cash bar and snacks will be available for purchase. Don’t wait—make your plans now to attend and catch up on the latest in design and fashion with your friends. Bring three non-perishable food items as admission to the event. All attendees receive a ticket for a chance to win a fabulous door prize!

Secondhand treasures Jan. 22, 2020

Vendor spots will be available for rent for $20 on Dec. 11, in the activities office.

Do you have some beautiful China you no longer need? Gently used Oriental rugs? Fine, upscale household goods? Crystal or silver? Very gently-used designer clothes, coats, handbags, scarves, jewelry, or shoes?

If so, then please join us as a vendor at this “upscale sale” of secondhand treasures. Each vendor space includes a six-foot table with a chair. Bring your own tablecloths/decor. PebbleCreek resident vendors only. No garage-sale quality items or craft items please—secondhand treasures only. And for all you shoppers out there, plan to attend on Wednesday, Jan. 22, to buy some of these wonderful treasures. Attendance is free!