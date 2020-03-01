Activities Office Featured Trips

December ‘63 March 1, 2020; 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. (sold out)

The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. “December ’63” showcases all your favorite songs from Frankie Valli, including the classics that have been thrilling audiences for decades, along with the most popular singles from the Broadway blockbuster musical, The Jersey Boys. This re-creation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert will have you reaching for the high notes as our cast and band take you on musical journey with stops at every phase of the careers of Frankie and the boys! In 1962, the group released their first album, featuring the single “Sherry,” which was not only their first charted hit, but also their first number-one song. The Four Seasons followed up “Sherry” with several million-selling hits, including “Big Girls Don’t Cry” (their second number one hit), “Walk like a Man” (their third number one), “Candy Girl,” and several others. From 1962 to early 1964, only The Beach Boys matched the Four Seasons in record sales in the U.S. Come out and enjoy a night of timeless classics!

Trip: Algodones One Day March 2, 2020

Travel south of the border to Algodones for shopping, discount prescriptions, glasses, leather goods, art work, and other goods and services. On sale in the activities office for $99; check only please.

Spring Training Terrace Suite Outing Indians vs. Angels March 3, 2020

Private terrace suite includes game ticket, all-you-can-eat buffet (three-hours), non-alcoholic beverages, private restrooms, cash bar, and more. Spring is here and so is spring training baseball! Be sure to join your PebbleCreek friends on March 3 to take in America’s favorite pastime and a must-do activity here in the Valley in the spring—spring training baseball! Your activities office has reserved an afternoon of fun on March 3 when the Cleveland Indians take on the California Angels at 1:05 p.m. at the Goodyear Ballpark (1933 S Ballpark Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338) At the time of publication this is scheduled to be a full squad game. We will be in the private and exclusive terrace suite located on the third level behind home plate – a perfect view! Tickets are on sale in the activities office. $45 per person (cash or check only). It is recommended to get to the suite by noon, as the buffet opens at 12:05 p.m. Tickets are limited to 38 participants, as this is an exclusive space, so sign-up early! Buffet Menu: Hot dogs, served with traditional ballpark condiments; smoked pulled pork (smoked pork smothered in BBQ sauce); nacho bar (build-your-own nachos that include chicken, nacho cheese, jalapenos, guacamole, salsa, and more); garden salad (mixed greens topped with garden fresh vegetables and served with Italian or Ranch dressing); summer fruit salad; house-made potato chips with French onion dip; cornbread; and a variety of freshly baked cookies. Also included: Coca Cola products, lemonade, and water. Also offered to us are the following beer specials: $4 12 oz. domestic draft and $5 12 oz. premium draft. Wine and liquor will also be available for purchase in our private terrace.

Trip: Out of This World Adventure featuring UFO Museum and Spaceport America March 4-7, 2020

People from all around the world travel to Roswell to experience what the UFO Museum has to offer, such as information on the Roswell incident, crop circles, UFO sightings, ancient astronauts, and extraterrestrial abductions. Also, on the itinerary is Spaceport America, an FAA-licensed launch complex. This trip sounds like a truly fun adventure! Day 1: Depart the Valley and travel to Las Cruces. Check into Hotel Encanto for the evening. Included that night is dinner and tour of the haunted Double Eagle restaurant, located in the heart of historic old Mesilla. The 1849 adobe building is filled with turn-of-the century art, antiques, crystal chandeliers, and two ghosts! Day 2: Travel to Roswell. Take a UFO tour and find out what actually happened in 1947 when an alleged UFO crashed in the desert outside of Roswell. Run by top Roswell UFO researcher, Dennis Balthaser, the fully-guide private tours include visits to over 20 locations throughout Roswell. Then tour the UFO Museum and Research Center. Continue to Ruidoso and check into Inn of the Mountain Gods. Day 3: After the morning and lunch on your own, depart for the New Mexico Museum of Space History. After our museum tour, we will continue to Spaceport America, situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico. This spaceport was intentionally built for commercial use and has a rocket-friendly environment. Spaceport America currently hosts Virgin Galactic, United Launch Alliance, Boeing, UP Aerospace, EnergeticX, Pipeline2space, and other spacecraft. Check into the Comfort Inn & Suites in Truth or Consequences for the evening. Day 4: Return home. On sale at the activities office. Check only please; $725 pp/double, $899 pp/single.

Shen Yun Bus Trip March 6, 7:30 p.m. (sold out)

The activities office is extremely pleased to announce that we have been able to secure a block of center orchestra seats for the incredible Shen Yun show at the Orpheum Theater, Friday evening, March 6, 2020. Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away! The traditional Chinese culture Shen Yun presents cannot be seen anywhere else in the world—not even in China. There, the ruling Communist regime has viewed China’s rich spiritual and artistic heritage as a threat to its ideology and for decades has tried to erase it. In 2006, a group of Chinese artists came together in New York with a vision: to revive the best of China’s cultural heritage and share it with the world. They drew courage and inspiration from their practice of Falun Dafa—a spiritual discipline based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. The company’s repertoire includes important works shedding light on the plight of people like them in Communist China today. After a decade of performing around the world to sold-out audiences everywhere, Shen Yun has brought a great civilization back from the brink of extinction. Full houses everywhere! Shen Yun is now the world’s premier classical Chinese dance company. Some people fly from other countries or drive hundreds of miles to see it. Others see the same performance five or six times. Why? Many say there are no words to describe it—you have to see it with your own eyes to find out. Join us for the experience of a lifetime. We only have 30 tickets to this incredible show that takes place Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets went on sale January 17 in the activities office. Cash or check only. Two ticket limit per person. $145 per ticket. Includes the event ticket and round-trip motor coach transportation. The bus will depart from the area in front of the Armed Forces Plaza promptly at 5:30 p.m.; all participants should plan to be at the plaza no later than 5:15 p.m. to board the bus.

Parking Lot Sale March 7, 2020

The annual parking lot sale is back this spring and is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020. The sale will take place in the parking lot in front of the Creative Arts building on the Tuscany Falls side. The parking lot will be open to resident vendors at 6 a.m. for set-up. All cars must be out of the parking lot area by 7 a.m. The sale will open at 7 a.m. for residents and 8 a.m. to the public. The sale will close at 11 a.m. You must provide your own tables and chairs for your space. We only provide the space. Any remaining spaces after the initial sale will be sold in the activities office. One space per household. All spaces for residents are $25 each and $35 per commercial product. Spaces will be sold in numerical order. No refunds. All residents are responsible for total clean-up of their space, including trash which must be taken to the trash can. Please no motorized vehicles or firearms of any kind. Spaces on sale in the activities office for $25.

Dean Z is Elvis! March 8, 2020, 7 p.m. (sold out) and 3 p.m.

Dean Z has dedicated his entire life to honoring the legacy of Elvis Presley. Z set off for Las Vegas at age 17, where he soon earned a spot with Legends in Concert. In 2013 Dean won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, the only world-wide contest recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises, serving as an ambassador to Graceland and the estate, receiving $20,000 and tens of thousands of new fans. Dean Z received the Heart of the King Award at the former Las Vegas Hilton, on the same stage Elvis himself performed over 700 shows. He also had the pleasure of being a part of the national touring production Elvis Lives, a live musical highlighting Elvis’ career. In 2017, Dean joined “The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour” based in the United Kingdom. To date, the tour has performed several sold out shows across England and Scotland, including performances in the country’s most historic theaters like the Apollo, and major arenas like Manchester Arena and The Echo in Liverpool. “I feel so honored to sing this great music. Making people happy when I’m on stage is so fulfilling, all because of Elvis. He stands the test of time!” On sale now online and in the activities office. More details to come.

Trip: Queen Creek Olive Mill Tour, Eat & Shop March 11- on sale now

We will be going on March 11, 2020. The price is $35 per person and that includes transportation and tour. Tour, shop, eat, repeat at Queen Creek Olive Mill – Arizona’s only working olive farm and mill. Family owned and operated, the 100-acre farm with over 7000 olive trees is a true blossom-to-bottle experience. Visitors are able to learn first-hand how olives are pressed into fresh extra virgin olive oil on the educational Olive Oil 101 tour conducted daily. Guests can taste their way through the gourmet marketplace and shop for locally made extra virgin olive oils, Balsamic vinegars, olives, and other local treasures. Their Italian-inspired eatery features old world family recipes. They use local and garden-sourced ingredients to create their healthy and delicious cuisine and showcase how extra virgin olive oil can be used best in your kitchen. The in-house roastery, Superstition Coffee, will ensure that you’ll get the freshest cup of coffee you’ve ever had. With plenty to taste, discover, and enjoy, Queen Creek Olive Mill is a true agritourism experience! Bus will leave PebbleCreek at 9:30 a.m. and arrive back around 3 p.m.

Trip: Hooray for Hollywood March 14-17, 2020

This nostalgic and entertaining getaway will feature famous and vintage Hollywood theaters and cinemas, such the Dolby and the Egyptian Theatre. Also included are a Warner Brothers Studio tour and the Hollywood History Museum. Day 1: Depart the Valley and travel to Southern California. Check into the Best Western Plus Carriage Inn. Dinner is on your own at Universal CityWalk this evening. Day 2: This morning, enjoy a guided tour of the Dolby Theatre, home of the Academy Awards and host to many of the world’s top performers. See an Oscar statuette and visit the Dolby Lounge and other celebrity hot spots. Then see all the highlights of Hollywood, including the Chinese Theater and Walk of Fame before touring the Egyptian Theater, the site of Hollywood’s first premier in 1922. Called Hollywood’s “Jewel of the Nile,” the Egyptian Theater is celebrating more than 85 years of movie-making history. Day 3: This morning, enjoy a Warner Brothers Studio tour followed by a tour of the Hollywood History Museum, then enjoy a movie in the Vintage Vista Theatre on the Sunset Strip. Day 4: Depart for home. Lunch is on your own in Palm Springs on the way. $775 pp/double, $1,050 pp/single. On sale at the activities office. Check only please.

The Rollerboys in Concert: 1950s Rock n’ Roll with a Twist March 15, 2020

The Rollerboys are a 1950s rock ‘n roll vocal group with one big twist – they wear roller skates. If you love the sounds of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, and many more, then get ready to tap your feet to the awesome vocals sounds of The Rollerboys. This is a show unlike any other! Tickets on sale online and in the activities office for $30.

Trip: Ikea Shopping March 16, 2020 – on sale now

We will be going on Monday, March 16, 2020. The cost is $25 per person. This is a great time to purchase those big items and put them under the bus in the large storage compartments. Bring your appetite to enjoy a delicious taste of Sweden at IKEA. They are famous for their Swedish meatballs and many other items. They also have a fantastic Swedish food market. This is always a fun trip and a great way to get those big items home or at least back to the town center parking lot! Bus will leave PebbleCreek at 9:15 a.m. and arrive back home around 3 p.m.

Trip: Discover Navajo March 19-22, 2020

Ya’ at’ eeh, hello, and welcome to the Navajo Nation. This cultural kaleidoscope takes you to Antelope Canyon, Monument Valley, and Canyon de Chelly National Monument. Experience the culture, traditions, and history of the Navajo. Day 1: Depart Phoenix with a lunch stop in Sedona before traveling on to the beautiful and magnificent Page area. Check into the Quality Inn Lake Powell in Page. A welcome dinner is included this evening at the hotel. Day 2: Breakfast is included before you enjoy a tour of Antelope Canyon. Antelope Canyon is a small, but exquisitel geological formation in northern Arizona. It takes only an hour or two to see it all, but it is worth the time! Its unsurpassed beauty is breathtaking. Antelope Canyon is a photographer’s dream! Lunch is on your own in Page before departing to Tuba City. Be prepared for a wonderful learning experience as you travel to Tuba City to view the Interactive Museum, the Navajo Code Talkers Museum, and the Historic Tuba City Trading Post. Check into the Quality Inn Navajo Nation in Tuba City. Day 3: Breakfast is included before you depart for a tour of the fabulous and beautiful Monument Valley where you will discover why it is considered one of the centerpieces of beauty on Navajo land. Beautiful red sandstones push skyward from the vast expanse of desert floor, creating a striking set of formations that stand together against an umbrella of blue skies. Lunch is on your own in Kayenta before you depart for Canyon de Chelly. You will delight in the wonders of Canyon de Chelly! Nowhere in Navajo land is the blend of past tradition and present culture more evident than at Canyon de Chelly National Monument. This monument is home to several periods of indigenous culture dating from 350 A.D. to 1300 A.D. The 26-mile canyon’s sheer cliffs range from 30 to more than 1,000 ft., providing a spectacular backdrop for hundreds of Anasazi ruins, as well as modern Navajo homes and farms. Continue to Window Rock and check into the Quality Inn Navajo Nation Capital in Window Rock. Day 4: Breakfast is included before you visit Window Rock. This park has many symbolic structures, such as a circular path outlining the four cardinal directions, 16 angled steel pillars with the name of war veterans, and a healing sanctuary that is used for reflection and solitude that features a fountain made of sandstone. Also, visit the Navajo Nation Tribal Chambers, which is similar to the U.S. Capitol Building. Lunch is included at St. Michael Indian School. Then depart for the Hubbell Trading Post and National Historic Site. Hubbell Trading Post is the oldest continuously operated trading post in the United States, a National Historic Site that features a bookstore, exhibits, rug weaving demonstrations, and picnic tables. Then return to the Valley. Tour includes transportation; three nights’ accommodations; and small vehicle tours of Antelope Canyon, Monument Valley, Canyon de Chelly, and Cameron Indian Trading Post. $775 per person/double, $995 per person/single. On sale at the activities office. Checks only please.

Bus Trip: Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings March 20, 2020

Join your PebbleCreek friends and neighbors and enjoy a fun evening watching the Arizona Coyotes take on the Detroit Redwings Friday, March 20 for a 7:30 p.m. game time! Trip includes roundtrip motor coach transportation; lower level seating in the new Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers zone (sections 117, 118, or 119, rows Q through Z), which includes a choice of one of the following: burger, chicken sandwich, vegan burger, or hot dog, plus chips and one of the following: beer, soda, or water, per ticketed person. Tickets on sale in the activities office at 9 a.m. for $85; space is limited, so buy your tickets early. Cash or check made out to PCHOA.

Trip: Las Vegas Getaway to Fremont Street at the beautiful Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino March 23-26, 2020

We will be going to Las Vegas on Monday, March 23 and coming back on Thursday, March 26, 2020. We will be staying on vibrant Fremont Street where the action never stops and every hotel/casino is close by. The Golden Nugget is the best hotel on Fremont Street and you will enjoy your amazing room without hearing the Fremont Street Experience that goes until 2 a.m. We will be staying for 4 days/3 nights. The price per couple is $359 ($179.50 per person) or $259 for single occupancy. Get your friends, neighbors, outside residents, and club members to sign-up and let’s have a great time! Bus will leave PebbleCreek at 9 a.m. and arrive back in the late afternoon.

Go Now! – The Music of The Moody Blues Concert April 5, 2020

Back by popular demand to the stage at PebbleCreek, “Go Now! – The Music of The Moody Blues” is the brainchild of drummer Gordy Marshall. Gordy toured with The Moody Blues for 25 years as a session musician. Along with Mick Wilson (lead singer of 10cc), the two musicians have brought together some of the very best singers and instrumentalists in the country to create the ultimate tribute to the greatest classic rock band of a generation. Hit songs such as “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Go Now,” and “Isn’t Life Strange” are beautifully recreated live and sound as close to the initial recordings as you will ever hear. “When this group performed here last year, I got so many people reaching out to let me know how they thought this was the best show they’d ever seen in PebbleCreek, EVER”, said PebbleCreek Director of Activities, Traci Baker. “Many people also asked for us to bring them back, so I am glad we could do that. Rumors are that this will be the band’s last tour, so, we are lucky to get them confirmed!” Tickets are on sale online and in the activities office for $30. “Simply put, one of the best concerts I have ever seen!” – Terry Davies, TAD

JUST ANNOUNCED! One More Night – Phil Collins Tribute Concert April 13

Phil Collins is one of the most successful rock acts in history. He was the drummer and then the singer of the rock band Genesis and is also a solo artist. Between 1982 and 1989, Collins scored three U.K. and seven U.S. number-one singles in his solo career. When his work with Genesis, other artists, and as a solo act is totaled, he had more U.S. Top 40 singles than any other artist during the 1980s. His most successful singles from the period include “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now),” “One More Night,” “Sussudio,” “Two Hearts,” and “Another Day in Paradise.” He joined Genesis in 1970 as their drummer and became their lead singer in 1975, following the departure of Peter Gabriel. Collins began a solo career in the 1980s, initially inspired by his marital breakdown and love of soul music, releasing a series of successful albums, including Face Value (1981), No Jacket Required (1985), and …But Seriously (1989). Collins became one of the most successful pop and adult contemporary singers of the ’80s and beyond. In 1996, Collins left Genesis to focus on solo work; this included writing songs for Disney’s Tarzan (1999), for which he received an Oscar for Best Original Song for “You’ll Be in My Heart.” He rejoined Genesis for their “Turn it on Again” tour in 2007. Following a five-year retirement to focus on his family life, Collins released an autobiography in 2016 and completed his 97-date “Not Dead Yet” tour in 2019 with rave reviews. Collins’s discography includes eight studio albums that have sold 33.5 million certified units in the U.S. and an estimated 150 million worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling artists. He is one of only three recording artists, along with Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, who have sold over 100 million records worldwide both as solo artists and separately as principal members of a band. He has received eight Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards (winning Best British Male Artist three times), two Golden Globe Awards, one Academy Award, and a Disney Legend Award. He was awarded six Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, including the International Achievement Award. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis in 2010. He has also been recognized by music publications with induction into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Classic Drummer Hall of Fame in 2013. “One More Night” is a concert re-creation of the incredible Phil Collins. The show is simply amazing. Playing all the famous solo hits, as well as Genesis songs, everyone sings and dances at a “One More Night” concert. The visual of the lead singer and dead-on vocals really make you think you’re watching the man himself. Come and celebrate the music of Phil Collins and Genesis and experience “One More Night” once again. Tickets on sale online and in the activities office for $30.

Revisiting the Orbison Years May 8, 2020

We are pleased to welcome back this fantastic performer! “The Orbison Years,” featuring Mark Barnett as Roy Orbison, is an unbelievable show complete with the looks, voice, and feel of the magnificent Roy Orbison. The awesome Orbison style and vocal range is truly captured by Mark Barnett as he performs the classic hits like “Only the Lonely,” “Crying,” “Pretty Woman,” “In Dreams,” “Running Scared,” “Blue Angel,” “You Got It,” “Blue Bayou,” and many, many others. Just close your eyes and listen to the haunting ballads and the soaring heights of this performer’s vocal range. Few can even come close to attempting to sing like Roy Orbison. Mark Barnett truly nails it. An absolutely stunning show not to be missed! Tickets on sale online and in the activities office for $30.

Tom Petty & The Heartshakers May 17, 2020

Sing along, dance, rock out, and step back into music history with the best Tom Petty tribute band in the country. Always hearing how he resembles Tom Petty and after being pushed by his peers in 2016 to start a tribute band, Dan watched the Runnin’ Down a Dream documentary. He began to strongly identify with Mr. Petty, developing a deep regard for him and his work. The day we lost Tom was a tragic one. Dan now seeks to keep his music alive by respectfully channeling him in his own way. This mighty band includes Les Warner, bass (drummer for iconic ’80s rock band The Cult); Chris Cicchino, lead guitar (with Brian Johnson, Rob Halford, comedian Jim Breuer); Andy Gerold, drums (former bassist with Marilyn Manson); Dan Grennes, lead vocals, guitar (performed with Melissa Etheridge, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jim Breuer); Brenda Fitz, keyboards (with Kip Winger, Tinnitus); and Sara D’Arce, (former choreographer and performer with Latin legend La India.) Tickets on sale online and in the activities office.

Trip: Nashville, TN, Music City USA May 25-29, 2020 – on sale now

Are you ready for an action-packed trip to Nashville? Then sign-up for a trip of a lifetime! We will be going Monday, May 25, and coming home Friday, May 29, 2020. This is a 4-night/5-day trip. The price is $3150 per couple ($1575 per person) or $2075 for single occupancy and that includes the following: all bus transfers, 4-nights/5-days at the new Drury Plaza Hotel Downtown; airfare; Nashville 6-hour city tour; entry to Country Music Hall of Fame tour; entry to Ryman Auditorium tour; tickets to a show at the Grand Ole Opry; tickets to a show at the Ryman Auditorium; tickets to the Johnny Cash Museum; tour backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. Located in the heart of “Music City,” the Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown is perfect whether traveling for business or leisure. Guests enjoy free hot breakfast, free snacks, and cold beverages at the 5:30 Kickback and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. It is close to local attractions like the Bridgestone Arena, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Ryman Auditorium. You will be staying where all the action is and close to all the honky-tonks downtown, including Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Legends Corner, Second Fiddle, The Stage, and Layla’s! This trip will sell out fast and can only accommodate 52 people. Bus will depart PebbleCreek at 3:30 a.m. for a 6 a.m. direct flight. Apologies for the early flight, but this gives you more time to explore. We will be back at PebbleCreek on May 29 around 3 p.m.