Activities Office Continues to Offer Notary Service

Traci Baker, Director, Community Activities and Communications

During this difficult time, when many services are not being offered at banks, and other agencies, rest assured that your team in the Activities Office is still able to offer notary service to the community. Service is usually available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but you should call ahead to be sure. The Activities Office phone number is 623-535-9854. As a reminder, due to COVID-19, there are a few new guidelines that need to be followed, listed below with a reminder of the normal guidelines:

* A mask must be worn at all times during the service

* You must bring your own pen

* If you need witnesses, you need to bring them with you—Pre-COVID, we could rely on a staff member being available who could act as a witness, but with safety measures, that is not the case

* As always, you must present your driver’s license or other official government-issued ID

* The fee is $2 per signature

* Notary services do not require an appointment, although it is a good idea to call ahead to be sure of availability at 623-535-9854.

* Notary service is typically not offered after 2:30 p.m.