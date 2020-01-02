A Winter Wonderland at PebbleCreek

Jan Race and Alisa Moore

PebbleCreek Democratic Club transformed the Tuscany Falls Ballroom into a Winter Wonderland for our first annual holiday party.

The scene was complete with the dinner tables beautifully decorated with fairy lights enmeshed in blue and silver woven ribbons, silver, white and blue glass balls, embellished white reindeer, honeysuckle sparkling branches, glowing candles, and blue and white table runners.

More than 100 members and guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner prepared by the catering department and great music provided by our DJ, Hank Tokarz, with Hanksters Entertainment Service.

It was an evening to be remembered. Special thanks go to Frankie and Chuck Veltri as well as Patty and Joe McEnerney for all their organizational and creative decorating work in creating such a lovely event.

Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler! “Let the Good Times Roll” is the theme for the PC Democratic Club’s next big social, when Mardi Gras is coming to PebbleCreek. We’ll bring New Orleans to the ballroom, with enough beads and bling to enhance the party for everyone, ‘cause that’s a Mardi Gras thing! Tickets are on sale for the Mardi Gras celebration dinner and dance for $28 per person. Contact Frankie Veltri at 623-535-0317 or chuckfv@cox.net for additional details.

For more information about the PebbleCreek Democratic Club, visit www.pcdemclub.org. The next club meeting is Monday, Jan. 6, in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. The social hour starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. We have a lot going on and would love to have you join us!