A Social Distance Fun Run

Melissa Kallett, Recreation Director

COVID numbers are on the decline, the community is starting to open up, and a return to normalcy is on the horizon; so, let’s all get outside, smile at each other, and get fit in a community Social Distance Fun Run on Saturday, May 8!

In order to beat the heat, the fun run starts at 8 a.m. in front of the Tuscany Falls Fitness Center. The run will wind through the community for a 3.1 mile route. There will be grab and go refreshments after the run and a raffle to win Cool Down Café merchandise. Raffle tickets will be given out at the mid-way point of the run and at the end, doubling your chance to win! This event is open to residents and their guests.

Registration is $15 and includes a t-shirt for all participants. Sign up now at the Eagle’s Nest or Tuscany Falls Fitness Center or at the Tuscany Falls Studios. Payment is via credit card or your homeowner’s card.

The objective of this run is to enjoy being outdoors, away from home sheltering! Let’s all enjoy this fun morning! As a courtesy to your neighbors, please wear a mask upon arrival and until the run begins. At that time, you can stow the mask until you are done. Hope to see you all on May 8!