A dab of paint, a splash of wine – its art!

Susan Knox Wilson

With a paintbrush in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, 17 women merrily set about creating their own masterpiece at PebbleCreek’s very first Paint and Wine night held on July 1. The event, one of three Paint and Wine nights this summer, was conceived by PebbleCreek’s Banquets and Catering team as part of their “Thank Goodness It’s Summer” series of special events.

“When our team was brainstorming ideas for new events to bring to PebbleCreek this summer, we were very confident that paint and wine nights would be of interest to our residents and be something new and different to try,” said Event Coordinator Crystal Thomas. “They have become really popular all around the world,” continued Sabrina Minney, PebbleCreek assistant event coordinator, “so we were hopeful the idea would appeal to everyone here.”

“It looks complex, but it’s not,” explained certified art teacher, Jean Sullivan, addressing the room and pointing to the landscape everyone would be recreating. “We all will be painting the same thing, and I’m going to break it down step by step and show you how it’s done.” Jean, who has been teaching for 40 years, added, “the fun thing is that when we’re done, all the paintings will look different because we all see things so differently”.

Jean is planning a class on painting a beach scene in August and a floral still life in September. “Most of the people who come to these events don’t know much about painting, so in addition to giving some direction about technique, I try to give them some insight into the seven elements of art.”

In addition to all the wine, canvas and paint supplies, the $40 event ticket includes an hors d’oeuvres buffet which will be different each month. Next events are Aug. 5 and Sept. 2. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance from the Tuscany Falls Banquets and Catering office. For more information, call 623-935-6726.