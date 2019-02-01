7th annual Meet the Artists Fine Art Show & Sale March 22

In the spring of 2012 the PebbleCreek Art Club presented its very first Meet the Artists event. With club member artists then numbering less than a hundred, the exhibit and sale was not only a great success but went on to inspire plans for the annual fall show, the Art Walk.

PCAC currently consists of over 200-member artists who are preparing for the upcoming Meet the Artists exhibit and sale. Artists are working diligently, in their chosen mediums, creating new and fresh art work which will be submitted to the 2019 Meet the Artists event on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

Gale Baldasare is Chairman of this year’s juried show, Kathy Craig will be assisting her as Co-Chair and committee members Loretta Pruett, Carol Collins, Curtis Patchin, Jym Snider, Judy Caruthers, Karla Heinz, Kathy Sork, Barbara Rossi, Charlene Romanos and newly elected PCAC President, Betty Jean Kennedy will be the team working to assure Meet the Artists will not disappoint you.

Anyone who has ever attended the art shows presented by PCAC knows of the quality of the art that is presented by club members. We are constantly reminded of the incredible talent that exists within our PC community, and the creativity of people who in some cases, never ventured into the world of the artist.

The 2019 Meet the Artist is an occasion to celebrate the accomplishments of these artists. All set in gallery style, you will enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and the chance to mingle with friends, old and new, while viewing and possibly purchasing an extraordinary piece of artistic work.

Meet the Artists takes place Friday, March 22 in the Tuscany Falls Creative Center from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with a cocktail artist’s reception serving complimentary wine and snacks. On Friday evening there will be a silent auction offering many exciting pieces to bid on and the ever-popular opportunity to cast your vote for a “People’s Choice” winner. Art will remain to view and purchase on Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-noon. Art is available for purchase with checks, cash and all major credit cards.

You will not want to miss this marvelous and exciting event so mark your calendars for Friday, March 22, 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 23 9:00-noon. v