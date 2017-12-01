21st Annual Fall Home and Garden Tour raises over $10,000 for Shop with A Cop Program

Suzanne Butler, Publicity

For the eighth year in a row, the 21st annual Fall Home and Garden Tour was sold out! Thank you, PebbleCreek, for your support of the City of Goodyear’s Shop with a Cop program!

Over $10,000 was raised through ticket sales and donations. The Home Tour Committee and City of Goodyear Police Department thank all of you that attended the tour and so generously gave donations.

The Shop with a Cop event will be held on Saturday, December 9 at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the Walmart Super Store on Estrella Parkway. We invite all of you to attend.

Teachers, police officers and crisis center staff choose Goodyear children-in-need to participate in the program. A Police Officer escorts each child through the store to select items they would like to buy. These children have little to nothing, but often choose to spend their money on other family members. It is a heart-warming experience to see the excitement and joy in their faces.

Goodyear Chief of Police Jerry Geier enjoyed touring the homes and appreciates all that our community does to make Shop with a Cop an annual event.

This event would not be possible without the PebbleCreek homeowners that graciously opened their homes to be on the tour. The committee would like to personally thank each of them! Your kindness in giving people in our community the opportunity to tour your homes and your time to prepare your homes is deeply appreciated.

This year’s homeowners are Lou and Vicki Barber, Karen Bogadi, Dan and Katie Croy, Larry and Louis Dick, Jon and Susan Jackson, Ken and Carole Schumacher and Don and Gretchen Simons.

Many thanks to the hosts and hostesses wh.olunteered their time to ensure the success of this year’s tour. We could not have done it without your help!

A special thanks to the Activities Office and Tuscany Falls Front Desk for ticket sales assistance. Thanks also to Brian Day BDM Printing for printing the program tickets and to Mary Couzens for generously donating the printing cost. This support makes it possible for every penny raised to go directly to Shop with a Cop.

Thank you also to Melissa Gonzales, Food and Beverage Director, for the soft drink coupon in each program ticket.

Plans are underway for the 22nd Fall Home and Garden Tour next November. Please consider offering your home to be featured on the tour next year. Contact Barbara Hockert at bhockert@me.com or 623-266-9682 for information.

As the committee, we truly enjoyed working on this annual event for so many to enjoy. We would like to give special recognition to two of our long-standing committee members who will be stepping off the committee – Maggie Philippon, Graphic Design/Tickets/Guidelines and Judy Peterson, Hosts and Hostesses. They have given many hours of service to this committee and will be missed. Other committee members are Chairman Wally Campbell, Barbara Hockert – Homes and Homeowners, Charlotte Krause – Ticket Sales and Suzanne Butler, Publicity. Special helpers on the day of the tour were Janis Korba and Dorothy Kreps.