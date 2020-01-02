2019 Second Putt and Eat Event

Ken Minichiello

Neither rain nor hail kept the PebbleCreek Italian American Club from having their 2019 second Putt & Eat Event this mid-November day. The skies where sunny an hour or so prior to the start of the putting portion of this event, and then came the thunder, lighting, and a horrific rain storm. Something had to be decided: putting on the Tuscany Falls green was out of the question. Was it possible to take this event indoors, was the question Mary Flynn and her committee had to decide quickly. Seventy-two people were about to show up within the hour.

With the immediate help and response from Food & Beverage and the creative ideas of the committee members, the south portion of the Tuscany Falls Ballroom was converted into a putting obstacle course. What was amazing about this conversion was the putting challenges it presented. Not even the best of putters could show off their skills, which made this event evenly matched between the good and not-so-good putters. But boy, was it a lot of fun for everyone!

Prizes were awarded following the Italian buffet dinner, held in the Chianti Room, to teams ending up with scores 100 or slightly less for nine holes—yes, I said nine holes! In addition to the prizes to winners, Mary gave out a ton of door prizes. It certainly was cause for a lot of laughter and a fun time!

Thanks to Food & Beverage for the excellent food and service. And, of-course, a great big thanks to Mary Flynn and her committee, Shelly Carnevale and Barb Brace, as well as the volunteers for their hard work in planning and coordinating this event.