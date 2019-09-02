2019 Poinsettia Ball update

Rosemary Holmes and Suzanne Butler, cochairs

The PebbleCreek Italian American Club announces new changes for this year’s ball as follows:

NEW — The date is Friday, December 6, 2019 (from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.)

NEW – Rhythm Edition Band “the Ultimate Party Band” will be performing music of all genres for your dancing and listening pleasure.

NEW — Chef Michael Brunette is creating a new and exciting menu (of course in Italian flavors) for this year’s event.

Guests will be entertained, again this year, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. by the vocals of Bart Ventura, as they enjoy the appetizer station set up in the Chianti Room.

An elegant sit-down dinner, starting with our traditional bowls of antipasto and Caesar salads will be followed by the “new” and “exciting” special entree. Of course, the Italian “Dolces” will be available.

There will be opportunities for raffle tickets and a 50/50 drawing ticket.

Ticket prices remain the same this year $75 per person, with tables accommodating up to ten persons.

Tickets will be available to PC Italian American club members at the Wednesday, October 9 meeting. Ticket sales will be available to the community at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk, on the following schedule: Thursday, October 10 from noon to 2:00 p.m. and Friday, October 11, 16 and 17 from 10:00 a.m. to noon, as needed.

Please contact Jackie Voccola, at either 623-934-4084 or jackievoc@msn.com for ticket and other Poinsettia Ball information.