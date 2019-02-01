2019 PCLGA Senior/Super Senior Tournament update

Deanna Mendiola

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association’s 2019 Senior/Super Senior Tournament co-chairs, Karen Stadjuhar and Julie Greek, have announced the tournament will be held February 19-20. The theme to honor our senior and super-senior players is “Mamma Mia! Here we go again!”

The two-day event will be flighted and the format is individual stroke play, low gross/low net. Our younger players (under 65) and seniors (65-74) play both days and our “super seniors” (75 plus) play February 20 only. The sign-up deadline is February 12, 2019 so make your plans now to participate in this year’s event!