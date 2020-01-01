January 2020, Generals

2019 Fall Art Show Winners

The following PebbleCreek Art Club (PCAC) artists were awarded show ribbons at the Nov. 10, Fall Art Show in the categories indicated.

Professional Excellence: Gary Kotula and Curtisa Patchin

Acrylic: 1st, Loretta Pruett; 2nd, William Sears; 3rd, Curtis Patchin; and Honorable Mention, Marilyn Price

Emerging Artist: 1st, Linda Wallace; 2nd, Cheryl Tiffany; and Honorable Mention, Brian Gleason

Mixed Media: 1st, Linda Strauss-Lewis; 2nd, Sylvia Armstrong; 3rd, Kathy Sork; and Honorable Mention, Debbie Bolton and Carol Burford

Oil: 1st & 2nd, Candis Kloverstrom; 3rd, Diana Matney; and Honorable Mention, Louis Stifter

Pastel: 1st, Tbird Campbell and Honorable Mention, Nancy Stifter

Watercolor: 1st, Mary Dohmieir; 2nd, Hilary Fiscus; 3rd, Marielle Ramsey; and Honorable Mention, Mary Dohmieir, and Sandy Kautz

Special Challenge: 1st, Charlene Romanos; 2nd, Cheryl Tiffany; 3rd, Nancy Stifter; and Honorable Mention, Marianne Graff and Jasmine Star

Colored Pencil: 1st, Marsha Lyons

The “People’s Choice” award, voted on by show attendees, was won by Curtis Patchin.