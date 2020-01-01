2019 Fall Art Show Winners

The following PebbleCreek Art Club (PCAC) artists were awarded show ribbons at the Nov. 10, Fall Art Show in the categories indicated.
Professional Excellence: Gary Kotula and Curtisa Patchin
Acrylic: 1st, Loretta Pruett; 2nd, William Sears; 3rd, Curtis Patchin; and Honorable Mention, Marilyn Price
Emerging Artist: 1st, Linda Wallace; 2nd, Cheryl Tiffany; and Honorable Mention, Brian Gleason
Mixed Media: 1st, Linda Strauss-Lewis; 2nd, Sylvia Armstrong; 3rd, Kathy Sork; and Honorable Mention, Debbie Bolton and Carol Burford
Oil: 1st & 2nd, Candis Kloverstrom; 3rd, Diana Matney; and Honorable Mention, Louis Stifter
Pastel: 1st, Tbird Campbell and Honorable Mention, Nancy Stifter
Watercolor: 1st, Mary Dohmieir; 2nd, Hilary Fiscus; 3rd, Marielle Ramsey; and Honorable Mention, Mary Dohmieir, and Sandy Kautz
Special Challenge: 1st, Charlene Romanos; 2nd, Cheryl Tiffany; 3rd, Nancy Stifter; and Honorable Mention, Marianne Graff and Jasmine Star
Colored Pencil: 1st, Marsha Lyons
The “People’s Choice” award, voted on by show attendees, was won by Curtis Patchin.