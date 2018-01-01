2018 Whats Happening at LLL

Happy New Year!
What’s happening at LifeLong Learning? A lot. Check us out!
Happy 2018! Crack open that new calendar and pen us in. There’s a lot going on at LLL. Classes begin in January and, while some are already ‘wait list only,’ there are still plenty of interesting classes available. For a complete list of all classes and descriptions visit the LLL website at www.lifelonglearningatpc.org or visit either clubhouse where you’ll find our printed Schedule in the carousels.
As a reminder all events, except for Monday Morning Lectures, require registration, even if they are free. To register, either visit the website or come to the LLL Center during office hours.
PC Reads meetings and classes, except for pasta and bread, are held in the LLL Center. The Sunday Series takes place in the Chianti Room and TED Talks are held in the Palm Room. Monday Morning Lectures (MML) start at 10:00 a.m. (ticket sales begin at 9:00 a.m.) in the Renaissance Theater. Premier Lectures begin at 7:00 p.m. and also are held in the Renaissance Theater.
Thursday, January 4: PC Reads discusses Our Souls at Night
Tuesday, January 9: Luke Air Force Base, sold out
Tuesday, January 9: Artisan Bread class, sold out
Wednesday, January 10: Driving High Performance Cars
Thursday, January 11: TED Talks
Friday, January 12: Premier Lecture, The Global Ocean in Crisis
Monday, January 15: MML, Strokes, Treatment and Prevention
Tuesday, January 16: Artisan Bread class, sold out
Wednesday, January 17: Trip to Goodyear Airport and stadium, sold out
Wednesday, January 17: All About Drones
Friday, January 19: Premier Lecture, Admiral Vern Clark
Monday, January 22: MML, Stalin and Organized Terror
Tuesday, January 23: Learn to Make Pasta, sold out
Thursday, January 25: Ballet: Cinderella, LLL Center
Thursday, January 25: Medical Marijuana trip – sold out
Sunday, January 28: Sunday Series: The Art of Storytelling
Monday, January 29: MML, Flying with President Reagan
Wednesday, January 30: Learn to Make Pasta, sold out
Thursday, February 1: Opera class, The Barber of Seville
Thursday, February 1: Trip – Arizona Nature’s Medicine, sold out
Thursday, February 1: PC Reads discusses The Boys in the Boat
Saturday, February 3: Understanding the Current Energy Transition
Tuesday, February 6: All About Canada
Wednesday, February 7: Trip to West-Mec
Wednesday, February 7: Driving High Performance Cars
Thursday, February 8: TED Talks