2018 Whats Happening at LLL

Happy New Year!

What’s happening at LifeLong Learning? A lot. Check us out!

Happy 2018! Crack open that new calendar and pen us in. There’s a lot going on at LLL. Classes begin in January and, while some are already ‘wait list only,’ there are still plenty of interesting classes available. For a complete list of all classes and descriptions visit the LLL website at www.lifelonglearningatpc.org or visit either clubhouse where you’ll find our printed Schedule in the carousels.

As a reminder all events, except for Monday Morning Lectures, require registration, even if they are free. To register, either visit the website or come to the LLL Center during office hours.

PC Reads meetings and classes, except for pasta and bread, are held in the LLL Center. The Sunday Series takes place in the Chianti Room and TED Talks are held in the Palm Room. Monday Morning Lectures (MML) start at 10:00 a.m. (ticket sales begin at 9:00 a.m.) in the Renaissance Theater. Premier Lectures begin at 7:00 p.m. and also are held in the Renaissance Theater.

Thursday, January 4: PC Reads discusses Our Souls at Night

Tuesday, January 9: Luke Air Force Base, sold out

Tuesday, January 9: Artisan Bread class, sold out

Wednesday, January 10: Driving High Performance Cars

Thursday, January 11: TED Talks

Friday, January 12: Premier Lecture, The Global Ocean in Crisis

Monday, January 15: MML, Strokes, Treatment and Prevention

Tuesday, January 16: Artisan Bread class, sold out

Wednesday, January 17: Trip to Goodyear Airport and stadium, sold out

Wednesday, January 17: All About Drones

Friday, January 19: Premier Lecture, Admiral Vern Clark

Monday, January 22: MML, Stalin and Organized Terror

Tuesday, January 23: Learn to Make Pasta, sold out

Thursday, January 25: Ballet: Cinderella, LLL Center

Thursday, January 25: Medical Marijuana trip – sold out

Sunday, January 28: Sunday Series: The Art of Storytelling

Monday, January 29: MML, Flying with President Reagan

Wednesday, January 30: Learn to Make Pasta, sold out

Thursday, February 1: Opera class, The Barber of Seville

Thursday, February 1: Trip – Arizona Nature’s Medicine, sold out

Thursday, February 1: PC Reads discusses The Boys in the Boat

Saturday, February 3: Understanding the Current Energy Transition

Tuesday, February 6: All About Canada

Wednesday, February 7: Trip to West-Mec

Wednesday, February 7: Driving High Performance Cars

Thursday, February 8: TED Talks