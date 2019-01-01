2018-2019 PCLGA Kick-off Tournament

Deanna Mendiola

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association’s second major tournament of the 2018-2019 season was held Tuesday, November 13, 2018, with 178 participants. The theme was “Pumpkin Run” and the tournament co-chairs, Diana Hull and Pat Smith, kept the game format, “Pumpkin Ball” a surprise until the day of play! At check-in, each team member received an orange golf ball, which became their pumpkin ball, to be used on the holes when they were designated the hero. The hero’s pumpkin ball could be used in the team scoring for the hole, once, twice or not at all.

The tournament had six flights and the first, second and third place winners in each flight are as follows:

Flight 1: 1st Place: Monica Lee/Liz Mitchell/Cindy Sota/Cathy Weaver; 2nd Place (tie): Mary Falso/Sue Kanaly/Jean Ostroga/Amber Rivera; Kittie Day/Kathy Hubert-Wyss/Leslie Lowery; Mary Harris/Judy Hauser/Marilyn Reynolds/Debbie Sayre.

Flight 2: 1st Place: Vera Ilsey/Cheryl LaMotta/Judy Newell/Carolyn Suttles; 2nd Place: Nancy Hernandez/Nancy Moore/Vicki Ray, Jenna Ridgeway; 3rd Place: Donna Havener/Rosemary Kurtz/Bonnie Relic/Claudia Tiger.

Flight 3: 1st Place: Michelle Cattin/Jan DeHaven/Glenda Spohr/Pam Vohm; 2nd Place (tie): Lea Morse/Nancy Fackelmann/Karen Smith/Trish Wagner; Valerie Bobigian/Gayle Hubbard/Nancy Kyle/Diana Wolf; Sharon Johnson/Carol Langhardt, Lezlee Leonardi/Barbara Wagner.

Flight 4: 1st Place: Arlene Engelbert/Gen Hunter/Trish Watkins/Carol Wolf; 2nd Place: Kathy Black/Chris Cook/Pat Lohmiller/Jane Richards; 3rd Place (tie) Linda Campbell/Diane Galewski/Mary Neeley/Suzy Burwick; Kearin Kasper/Tricia Self/Deb Smedley/Jewell White; Gretchen Olberding/Diana Hull/Pam Kale/Louise Levanti.

Flight 5: 1st Place (tie): Judy Brown/Diane Faulkner/Maria Murray/Sue White; Marie Dawson/Roberta Diles/Marilyn Holland/Lynn Matousek. 3rd Place: Sue Harrison/Carol Taylor/Linda Thompson/Jane Wiederhold.

Flight 6: 1st Place: Jeannie Alvarez/Sue Harris/Karin Smith/Kristen Richards; 2nd Place: Geanie Aldridge/Sharon Becker/Terry Gillespie/Deanna Mendiola; 3rd Place: Tess Braden/Pat DeMatties/Nancy Dusenbery/Ginny Schultz.

Closest to the pin: Flight 1: Kittie Day; Flight 2: Karen Poturalski; Flight 4: Carol Wolf; Flight 5: Maria Murray.

Congratulations to all the winners and special thanks to our co-chairs, Diana Hull and Pat Smith, for a great kick-off event!