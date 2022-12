If you want an extra copy of the 2022 PebbleCreek Source Book or Community Map, they are available at the Kare Bear House at 15383 W Cheery Lynn Road. The phone number is 623-536-1200. If requesting, please provide your name, phone number, and unit you reside in. Hours for the Kare Bear House are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

Note: This is not for the new 2023 Source Book and Community Map. The 2023 edition is due to be delivered sometime in February 2023.