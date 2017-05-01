Women’s Doubles Pickleball champions

Pam Smith

The last and final day of the Club Championship was on March 31 with Women’s Doubles.

Another exciting day of excellent play; the challenge was not only against their opponents but again they fought hard in winds that exceeded 25 mph and the winners were as follows:

Women’s 3.0 Doubles: 1st Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Sarah Marsh; 2nd Carolyn Keay, Susan Mackey; 3rd Mary Grosskemper, Paula Tlachar

Women’s 3.5 Doubles: 1st Joyce Pihl, Judy Sondag; 2nd Sonja Drinkwalter, Susann Johnson; 3rd Karyn Davies, Pam Smith

Women’s 4.0 Doubles: 1st Maureen Dolan, Moe Richardson; 2nd Renee deLassus, Sheri Sears; 3rd Lyn Bronzetti, Traci Buckingham

Women’s 4.5/5.0 Doubles: 1st Heidi Farrell, Lynn Lionhardt; 2nd Jill Lewis, Mary McConaughey; 3rd Dalonna Cooper, Lisa Smith