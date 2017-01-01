Pam Smith

Today over 200 club members enjoyed our annual Winter Wonderland Pickleball Social. We all brought an unwrapped toy as admission to the event. The toys are donated to the Goodyear kids to bring Christmas joy and a smile to their face. It was a beautiful day in PebbleCreek and we owe our thanks to John and Constance Angus along with Sheri Sears and many volunteers for hosting this year’s event. Courts 1 through 16 were reserved for social and competitive drop-in play. Wonderful food, treats and holiday spirit was had by all. The Goodyear Fire Department came to pick up all the gifts to be delivered to our special kids. There is so much joy in the gift of giving. Merry Christmas, everyone!