Unit 46 Has Bocce Ball Fever!

Spike Razem

PebbleCreek’s fastest growing neighborhood is Unit 46, and, with new residents moving in each week/month, we’ve successfully registered three teams for the Fall Bocce Ball Season. A big thanks to Woody and Joy Ameel for organizing this fun, social activity!

We’re unsure if the league is ready for us, especially based on the talent (or lack thereof) shown at our initial practices. Most likely, we’ll not win many games, but having fun is our primary goal. Our three teams which consist of 10 to 12 people each are:

1) La Bocce Vita on Tuesday evenings captained by Woody Ameel/Peter Kirby

2) Tipsy Tossers on Wednesday evenings captained by Desiree and Hal Levy

3) Viva La Bocce on Thursday evenings captained by Woody Ameel/Dennis Gildea

To kick off Unit 46’s bocce experience, and to better meet teammates along with better understanding the rules, we organized a Happy Hour at the Eagle’s Nest courts on Sept. 6. Snacks, appetizers, and special beverages were enjoyed by all.

Good times (and bocce balls) keep rolling, rolling in PebbleCreek’s Unit 46!