Thank You, Volunteers

Arlis Legler

Kare Bears wishes to thank our PebbleCreek community volunteers for their assistance in the delivery of the 2021 Source Books.

On a beautiful Sunday afternoon in late January, veteran volunteers Rose Ann Cleland, Pam and Ted Wallace, and Ed Schneider put their team to work. Four men with hand trucks moved the boxes of source books from the Kare Bears House to Robson Circle curb.

Sherry Atwater, Pat Horyna, and Maureen Plate greeted the delivery volunteers, providing them with specific information for delivering source books. They then directed those volunteers down the street where more volunteers were waiting to put source books into their cars. All books were delivered to every house in PebbleCreek by the end of the week.

As our community grows, this project requires more volunteers. If you are interested in assisting Kare Bears in 2022, please contact the Kare Bears House and leave your name, telephone number, and preferred email address.

Great job, volunteers!