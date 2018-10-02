Tennis – A sport for a lifetime

Norma Whitley

Another picturesque day on the tennis courts! That’s the beauty of the sport of tennis at PebbleCreek.

Throughout the year, men and ladies meet regularly to enjoy tennis and forge friendships on the magnificent tennis courts at Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls. The PC Tennis Club offers a variety of activities for all to enjoy ranging from drop-in tennis, skills and drills, organized tennis play, interclub socials, tennis lessons and nine ladies’ and men’s tennis teams.

Each month from September through November and January through May, the PC Tennis Club hosts tennis socials for members consisting of 1.5 hours of social tennis play followed by food and refreshments. Residents have found tennis club membership and socials provide an easy way to become involved and meet new people. In December, the tennis club hosts a PebbleCreek Tennis Club Christmas/Holiday party with music and dancing in the magnificent Chianti Room with delicious food and beverages provided by the skilled PebbleCreek ‘s Banquets and Catering staff.

The PebbleCreek Tennis Club supports a variety of organizations offering assistance to our local community including The New Life Center, Therapy Paws, Goodyear Youth Tennis and more.

If you would like more information or would like to join the PebbleCreek Tennis Club, please contact John Flynn, president at JohnRF42@yahoo.com or Norma Whitley, Communications Director at noopo1@aol.com. You may also pick up a tennis club membership/waiver form at the Tuscany Falls tennis hut between tennis courts 12 and 13.

Hope to see you at the tennis courts!