Team Eagle’s Nest wins Robson Challenge Tournament

Lynn Matousek

The PCLGA hosted the fifteenth annual Robson Challenge Tournament on November 16, 2016 at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course. The event’s Co-Chairpersons were Judy Newell and Emma Mosley. Twelve players and a Pro from each Robson Community participated in the tournament. Quail Creek, Mountain View/Preserve, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Robson Ranch, Ironwood and Oakwood players were welcomed by Ronnie Decker, Pro staff members and Lisa Ingraham. A player from the Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls teams was included in each foursome. Overall 96 players and eight Pros participated in the tournament. The format was ten best net scores of the 12 players plus the Pro’s gross score. Payouts were given for flight winners, best overall gross, best overall net and best Pro’s gross score.

The Eagle’s Nest team members playing with Pro Ronnie Decker were Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Becky Rio, Donna Havener, Elaine Carlson, Pat Laatsch, Carol Sanders, Kittie Day, Debbie Sayre, Carolyn Suttles, Jane Wiederhold, Sue White and Cindy Tollefson.

The Tuscany Falls team members playing with Pro Dave Vader were Ellen Enright, Sue Abercrombie, Jean Ostroga, Donnie Meyers, Chris Cook, Barb Chilton, Linda Thompson, Claudia Tiger, Ellen Stergulz, Kathleen Carney, Suzan Simons and Sue Harrison.

And the winner of the Robson Challenge Trophy: Eagle’s Nest Team from PebbleCreek with a score of 771. (Drumroll please!) Team Captain Debbie Sayre was presented with the trophy and each member of the team received $15. Congratulations!

Other prize winners were:

1st Place Flight Winners: Flight 1 – Tied Kittie Day (Eagle’s Nest) and Sue Abercrombie (Tuscany Falls); Flight 2 – Debbie Sayre (Eagle’s Nest); Flight 3 – Donna Havener (Eagle’s Nest); Flight 4 – Lonnee Platner (MountainView/Preserve); Flight 5 – Sue White (Eagle’s Nest); Flight 6 – Barbara Klemstine (Ironwood)

Low Gross Pro Winner: Dave Vader (Tuscany Falls), score 72

Overall Low Gross Winner: Jean Cheszek (SaddleBrooke Ranch)

Overall Low Net Winner: Carol Sanders (Eagle’s Nest)

Club scores were: Tuscany Falls 812; MountainView/Preserve 817; Quail Creek 840; SaddleBrooke Ranch 824; Ironwood 824, Oakwood 807, Robson Ranch 817

Many thanks go to Bob Newell who took great team photos which were given to each player before the end of the tournament and provided a handout of descriptions of each of the 18 holes on Eagle’s Nest which was very helpful for the players. Thank you also to Carol Langhardt, Sharon Dawe, Judy Layton and Barbara Patrow for volunteering as spotters on holes 10, 11 and 18.

Dinner was held in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom consisting of an Italian Buffet following the tournament. A meeting was held with the eight coordinators for the tournament. Ironwood Golf Club will host the 2017 Robson Challenge. Co-Chairs Judy Newell and Emma Mosley thanked everyone who helped make the tournament a huge success.