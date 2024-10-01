T.T.T. Chapter Q Seeking New Members

Ronnie Levine

T.T.T. Chapter Q is actively looking for new members from the PebbleCreek community to join our chapter. We meet throughout the year in the PebbleCreek clubhouse, and hold a yearly fundraiser to be able to help 4th grade girls at Heritage Elementary, chosen by their teachers, to go to camp for a week in the summer. We supply everything for the camp experience plus donate school supplies for the following year. We also attend events at Heritage Elementary, such as the holiday parade, where we are the judges!

For over 100 years, the T.T.T. National Society has been dedicated to helping girls attend camp, which we feel is a great place for girls to stretch their abilities, to build self-confidence, and learn to see the wider world.

The club will return to official meetings on Monday, Oct. 7. For questions about T.T.T. Chapter Q, please contact Edrena Alexander: text or call 703–963-5456 or email [email protected].