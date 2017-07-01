Summertime putting is cool

Maureen Campbell

Some of the best fun at the PebbleCreek Putters Club happens on the days when we greet new members.

New members are always welcome and the summer months are a perfect time to get started with the PebbleCreek Putters Club. Players at every level can improve their skills and have fun meeting other golfers.

So many club members have extensive experience. Ninety-one year old Nick Spadaccini regularly shares his putting techniques with new members as does Dee Reynolds, the only PebbleCreek Putters Club member to make three holes-in-one in back to back sessions. Some of our new members this month are Gayle Galarneau, Karl Bachmann and Tom Buck.

All members are invited to a special Putters Club Independence Celebration on Wednesday, July 12 at 9:00 a.m. There will be the usual 18 holes of putting, with special prizes for the six putters who are dressed most patriotically. Afterward all participants are invited to an American Classic Hot Dog Grill on Toscana’s Patio. Reservations are required.

The PebbleCreek Putters Club putts weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays all year long. Join us, enjoy the fun and improve your putting game. Membership forms can be found in the alcove at the Tuscany Falls Pro Shop or you may contact the club’s Membership Chairperson Carol Hahn at kchchevy@aol.com.