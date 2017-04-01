Melissa Kallett

Summer Wii Bowling returns! Registration is open to experienced Wii’ers and Newbiis alike. Not familiar with Wii Bowling? Never Wii’d before? No problem. If you can use your TV remote control, then you can Wii Bowl. The Summer League is the perfect place to test your Wii potential or to work on improving your Wii skills. Fret not—after one night you’ll be on your way in the world of Wii.

Registration for Summer Wii starts Wednesday, April 12 at the Eagle’s Nest Activities Office. Cost is $10, plus $1 each session you attend.

The Summer League will run on Wednesday afternoons (4:30 to 6:00 p.m.) from May 3 through July 26, in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse Chianti Room. Less formal than the fall and winter leagues, there are no set teams; rather, each week individuals will randomly be assigned their teammates based on who attends the session. This is ideal as Wii’ers can attend sessions when in town and enjoy vacation time while away. Scores will be recorded and prizes awarded at the end of the season for hi games and to the individual with the most wins. Questions? Call the Wii Bowling “Commissioner” Melissa Kallett at 623-935-6743.