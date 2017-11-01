A summer of disaster and generosity

Stu Burge

The summer of 2017 will be remembered as one of the most disastrous in U.S. history. Like something out of a Hollywood horror movie, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate carved an unprecedented swath of death and destruction across the Caribbean Islands and Puerto Rico, then north through mainland states stretching from Texas to the Carolinas. In aggregate, the storms caused more than $187 billion in damage and killed 357 people.

Not surprisingly, Kare Bears and the generous residents of PebbleCreek were among the first to jump into action when the full impact of the first storm (Harvey) was recognized. Under the leadership of Kare Bears President Teri Sellers, we quickly raised $5,160 in voluntary contributions to support the far-flung emergency relief efforts of the American Red Cross.

When the donations were later delivered to the Greater Phoenix chapter of the Red Cross, Don Speck, Chief Development Officer, praised the people of PebbleCreek for “an absolutely amazing—and fast—community response.” Then he called together all members of the local staff (who weren’t already dispatched to hard-hit hurricane zones) for a group photo with, “a few of our friends in Goodyear who know what it means to help their neighbors–-even if those ‘neighbors’ aren’t right next door.”